The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $51.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Q2 from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Q2 from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.47.

QTWO stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.92. 332,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,176. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. Research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $110,128.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 201,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,122.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $345,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,714,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $110,128.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 201,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,550 shares of company stock worth $2,185,133 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,892 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,650,000 after acquiring an additional 256,802 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 21.2% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,855 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

