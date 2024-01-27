STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STM. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.33.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,932,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,291. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

