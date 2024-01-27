Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $775.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $608.30.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $610.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,988,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,179,297. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $628.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $506.79 and a 200-day moving average of $469.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

