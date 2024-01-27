Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 1.22% of Tristar Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIS. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tristar Acquisition I by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,066,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Tristar Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth $717,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Tristar Acquisition I by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,115,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 149,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tristar Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth $717,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tristar Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of TRIS remained flat at $10.86 during midday trading on Friday. 3,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,399. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $10.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

Tristar Acquisition I Profile

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

