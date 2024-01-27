FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 806.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,605 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FedEx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in FedEx by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.57. 1,754,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $183.59 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

