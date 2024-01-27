Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,670 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 2.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Workiva by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Workiva by 36.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Performance

Workiva stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.70. The company had a trading volume of 328,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,679. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average is $99.67. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.66). Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. The firm had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workiva

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,785.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,785.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,796 shares of company stock worth $704,370. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.