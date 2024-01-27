21,260 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

SRPT traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.73. The stock had a trading volume of 667,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $159.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

