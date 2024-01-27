Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 21,414 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,414 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in 89bio were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in 89bio by 84.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,086,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,530,000 after purchasing an additional 956,571 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 403.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,742 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. 889,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,674. 89bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $947.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.01.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

