Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $3.44 on Friday, reaching $247.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,626. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.42 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Scotiabank began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.82.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,467,145.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,640 shares in the company, valued at $58,685,809.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,467,145.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,685,809.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,799 shares of company stock worth $65,566,637 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

