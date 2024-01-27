Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in XPO were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 165.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of XPO by 37.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,423. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 280.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.05. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

