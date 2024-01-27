Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.05% of Onto Innovation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 20.9% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Onto Innovation by 3.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 449,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.38. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $172.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.48.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.