Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 1,790 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on JCI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.6 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.59. 10,345,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,065,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.65. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.