Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Snowflake by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Snowflake by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SNOW traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,797,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,404. The firm has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.36 and a 200-day moving average of $169.84. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $211.65.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 746,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,779,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 746,567 shares in the company, valued at $156,779,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $476,894.88. Following the sale, the executive now owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at $20,735,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,103 shares of company stock valued at $104,828,404. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

