Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 1,410 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.09. 1,299,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,149. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

