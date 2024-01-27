Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 1,050 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 27.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,857,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 279,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.43. The company had a trading volume of 929,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,681. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

