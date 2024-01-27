Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,892 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Neogen were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. 2,372,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,993. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.04 and a beta of 1.13. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NEOG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

