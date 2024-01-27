Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,187 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Targa Resources worth $27,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRGP. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $86.83. 1,216,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,658. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

