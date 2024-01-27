Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,295 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.10% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITE. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 337,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,455,000 after purchasing an additional 155,146 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 255,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.85. The company had a trading volume of 141,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,202. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

