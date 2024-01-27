600,000 Shares in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 4.96% of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALCY. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the 2nd quarter worth $3,056,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter valued at $2,306,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the third quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALCY remained flat at $10.56 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,447. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

