Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 32,041 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,041 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.55. 893,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.28 and a 1-year high of $178.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

