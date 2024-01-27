Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.40. 4,652,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,771. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $167.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $295.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

