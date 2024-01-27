Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $389.29. 417,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,008. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $396.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,812 shares of company stock worth $4,776,114. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.