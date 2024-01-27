TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Holdings Cut by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,387 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.23% of TreeHouse Foods worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 27.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after buying an additional 84,135 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 34,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 412,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. 477,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

