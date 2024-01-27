Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 30,630 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $51,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,354,009,000 after buying an additional 334,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,440,962,000 after buying an additional 1,152,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE COP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.23. 4,121,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,740. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.36.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

