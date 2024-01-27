Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,857 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $29,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

PGR stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.42. 2,354,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,021. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

