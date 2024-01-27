Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,166 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Nutanix worth $32,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $7,135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 428,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Trading Up 0.2 %

NTNX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.07. 2,454,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,621. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $57.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nutanix

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,748 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.