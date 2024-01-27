Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $28.76 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,723,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,550 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of MGIC Investment worth $28,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 103,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,427,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,036,000 after acquiring an additional 820,182 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 105,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MTG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.08.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

