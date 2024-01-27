Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 877,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,819 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Bath & Body Works worth $29,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,591. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

