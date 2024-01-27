The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola worth $156,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 111,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,023,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Coca-Cola by 7.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,665. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
