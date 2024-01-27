1,272 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.15. 9,148,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $184.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

