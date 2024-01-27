International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Cut by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.36. 9,890,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,015. The stock has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.85.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

