Diligent Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.2% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.15. 9,148,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,223,539. The stock has a market cap of $281.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $184.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

