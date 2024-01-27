Breakwater Capital Group Has $429,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,148,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.02. The company has a market cap of $281.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $184.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.