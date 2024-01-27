Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

STLA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,655. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Stellantis by 307.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 953.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.