Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.82. 1,926,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,810. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,405.3% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 214,232 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 163.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 126.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.