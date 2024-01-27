Raymond James Increases Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target to $59.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ IBTX traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 133,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.39. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,711,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,792,000 after purchasing an additional 414,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $21,711,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,138,000 after purchasing an additional 313,039 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 68.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 730,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 298,044 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

