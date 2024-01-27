Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,054 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Assurant worth $34,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Assurant during the second quarter valued at $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter worth $34,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.80.

Insider Activity

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AIZ traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.68. The company had a trading volume of 287,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,224. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.80 and a 200 day moving average of $151.34. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $173.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.