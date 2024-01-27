The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,238 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $35,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,757,000 after acquiring an additional 362,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,366,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

