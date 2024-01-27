Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,556 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 136,064 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Expedia Group worth $36,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.74.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,477 shares of company stock worth $12,489,525. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.20. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

