Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 79,908 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,908 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $43,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.8 %

LULU stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $478.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,679. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $478.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.19. The stock has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.