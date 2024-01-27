StockNews.com Upgrades Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHGG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chegg from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.20.

CHGG traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,966. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Chegg has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chegg by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Chegg by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

