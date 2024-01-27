StockNews.com Lowers Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered Meritage Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,557. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $179.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.53.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,473,000 after buying an additional 77,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,472,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,814,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 826,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

