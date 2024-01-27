NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Down 3.5%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 542,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,366,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

NG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 33.31, a quick ratio of 33.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The company has a market cap of $946.27 million, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.03.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Ethan Schutt acquired 23,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.43. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,797.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ethan Schutt purchased 23,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.43. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at $132,797.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 42,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $176,879.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,119 shares of company stock valued at $314,599 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,320,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 226,211 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,738,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,955,000 after purchasing an additional 72,093 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after purchasing an additional 926,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,181,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,583,000 after purchasing an additional 820,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,898,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

