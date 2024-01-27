QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.56 and last traded at $69.56. Approximately 55,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 478,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.39 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

