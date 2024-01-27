Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 1,232,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,909,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.18.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 162.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 5.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 2,407.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,344,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 38,323 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 28.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,059,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 462,160 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

