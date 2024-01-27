Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 4%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.41 and last traded at $55.51. Approximately 976,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,855,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 3.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $323,144.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,243,440.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,367. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,482,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 3,144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 304,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 294,877 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,369,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,016,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Wayfair by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 60,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.