Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.30. Approximately 278,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,909,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Get Doximity alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Doximity

Doximity Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 81.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after buying an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 559.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 50.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,599,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Doximity by 83.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after buying an additional 1,444,979 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.