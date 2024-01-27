Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 4.2 %

LPG traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.33. 2,047,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,913. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $49.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 47.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,740 shares in the company, valued at $75,696,169.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,736 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

