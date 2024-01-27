Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 3.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.54. 6,607,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 29,822,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,078 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.6% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.13.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The company’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

