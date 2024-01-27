China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

NYSE:CPHI remained flat at $0.09 on Tuesday. 4,040,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

